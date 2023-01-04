James Karnell King Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

James Karnell King, son of the late Ollie and Callie King, was born on Sept. 20, 1945 in Lunenburg County. He entered eternal rest on Dec. 27, at VCU Medical Center, South Hill.

He received his education in the Mecklenburg County Public School system. At an early age he was baptized and became a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church, Kenbridge. He remained a member until his demise.

He served in the United States Army from April 26, 1966 and was honorably discharged on April 26, 1972.

He was joined in Holy Matrimony to the former Annette King. To this union one son, Nikia Carnell King was born.

James was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, three brothers and a devoted friend, Joyce Galloway.

Precious memories will be remembered by his wife, Annette; son, Nikia (Thajayla) also Chris (Stephanie) of South Hill; Doretha (Lloyd) of Kenbridge; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four sisters; Dorothy Wilson, Bernice Walker, Ethel Hamilton and Rena Rhone; four devoted friends, John R. King, Wayne King, Alisha Jones and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m., at Flat Rock Baptist Church, Kenbridge. Interment was private.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral home served the family.