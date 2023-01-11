Ollie Mae Tolbert Barnett Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Ollie Mae Tolbert Barnett, 96 of Charlotte, North Carolina, peacefully passed away on Jan. 5, with her daughters by her side. She was born on March 12, 1926, in Victoria. She was the daughter of the late Ollie Thomas & Pearl Woods Tolbert.

Ollie was a graduate of Victoria High School and attended Longwood College and Marshall University. Ollie was a lifelong employee of Chesapeake & Ohio Railway (CSX) as an Executive Administrator. She was a member of Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, Guyan Country Club, Master Gardeners of Charlotte and past president of Railway Business Women.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years James Hunter Barnett and sister, Helen Tolbert Yeager.

She is survived by daughter, Deborah Anne Denson of Richmond; daughter, Susan Barnett Zban and husband Matthew of Charlotte, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Megan Leigh Zban (Daniel Salpietra), Aaron James Zban and Elaina Mae Zban and one great-granddaughter, Willow Zoey Salpietra.

Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., at Victoria United Methodist Church, Victoria. Burial followed at Lakeview Cemetery.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements. Online register book at www.staplesfh. com.