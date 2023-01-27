The Word: Don’t ignore church because of a bad experience Published 10:00 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Have you ever gone to a restaurant and had a bad experience? It happens.

The service was slow or rude…the food wasn’t what you ordered or wasn’t prepared as you desired…the decor was outdated and not attractive… you left feeling like you didn’t get your money’s worth. We have all most likely been there and experienced this. Or, how about this; Have you ever been to a store and walked in and almost walked out thinking “I’ll never go back to that store again!”? The customer service was horrendous…you couldn’t find what you needed nor the help desired. Have you ever walked into an older grocery store and immediately been slapped in the face with a pungent aroma that made you go uughghshk (or however you spell the exaggerated “yuck” noise that almost sounds like you’re throwing up. You know what I’m talking about…uughghshk)?

When all these bad experiences hit, they made you think. These bad experiences leave an impression on us where we never wish to go back to those establishments again. The service was lacking…we didn’t feel like we left filled up…the establishment was outdated…the customer service was absent and it appeared that they only cared for themselves or didn’t even wish to be there either. Yep. Those thoughts run through our mind with those bad experiences at grocery stores, gas stations, shops, restaurants. These thoughts also go through our minds with churches.

Maybe you had a bad experience with church services. Maybe the music was slow, old, and sang without any emotion. Maybe the preacher was dry and boring. Maybe the people never said a thing to you or even stared at you, making you feel uncomfortable. Maybe the decor looked like it hadn’t been changed in over 50 years or longer. Maybe the aroma smelt like an old closet or basement. Maybe you were forced to go. Yeah…I’ve been there too. Bad experiences are all around us and happen all the time.

Can I ask you something, though? When you had a bad experience at a restaurant, did you never go to another restaurant ever again? When you had bad customer service at that store, did you just stop shopping all together? When you walked in that funky grocery store, did you walk out and just give up going to grocery stores? No. You didn’t. You found other stores, restaurants, establishments where you could be served, fed, helped. Now…I need you to apply this to church services. Find the right one where you will be helped, fed, and empowered to serve, and go!

Don’t neglect gathering together in Jesus Name (Hebrews 10:25). Get plugged in!

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.