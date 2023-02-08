Bernard Lacy Overby Published 9:05 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Bernard Lacy Overby, 81 of Lunenburg, passed on Jan. 30. He was the son of the late Howard Lacy Overby and Annie Mae Chandler Overby and brother of the late Betty Mae Hudson.

A Purple Heart recipient, Bernard sacrificed his mobility as a disabled Vietnam veteran with honor, endurance and fortitude for which his family takes much pride. He was a member of VFW POST 9952. Bernard was also a master gardener, electrician and real estate investor.

He is survived by sisters, Frances Lee Overby and Nannie Irene “Patty” McKinney; brother, Carl Edward Overby and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernard was beloved by friends and family in the Lunenburg Courthouse area and at Hickory Hill Retirement Community in Burkeville. He was a good person who always thought of others first.

Funeral services were held at Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to: Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23974.