Robert Edwin “Bay” Tomlinson Published 10:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Robert Edwin “Bay” Tomlinson, 97 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 26. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty A. Tomlinson; his daughter, Darlene S. Richardson (Steve) and grandson, Chris Richardson (Kathleen) all of Victoria.

Bay was a Purple Heart recipient and proud of his three Bronze Stars and one Silver Star he earned serving our country during WWII in the U.S. Army. He was the last living charter member of VFW Post 9954. Bay enjoyed hunting, gardening, yard work and Bojangles. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and member of Victoria Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 1, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria from 1:30 p.m. until start of services at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to The Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or to the charity of your choice.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.