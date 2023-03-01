Sheryl M. McKinney Published 10:50 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Sheryl M. McKinney, 66 of Green Bay, passed away Feb. 26. She was the daughter of the late Johnny and Betty McKenney.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Claude N. McKinney; her son, Zachary T. McKinney; her aunt, Barbara B. Williams; cousins and many friends.

Sheryl enjoyed being a mom and she dearly loved all of her family.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, at the Laurel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 107 Blankenship Pond Road, Green Bay, VA 23942. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, C/O Phyllis Driggs, 402 Our Road, Victoria, VA 23974.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.