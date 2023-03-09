Richard Nicholas ‘Nick’ Procise Published 11:15 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Richard Nicholas “Nick” Procise, 40 of Victoria, passed away Feb. 28.

He is survived by his parents, Rick and Sue Procise; his sisters, Stephanie Henry (Troy) and Pamela Berkley (Chad); he adored his sister’s children; niece, Taylor Henry; nephews, Tyson Henry, Cohen Berkley, Logan Berkley and Aaron Henry; also surviving are; aunt, Melba Gilley and cousins, John and Kyle Gilley.

Nick loved all pets. He enjoyed trivia games, watching Jeopardy and fishing. The Dallas Cowboys have lost their biggest fan.

Graveside funeral services were held 4 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Lunenburg Health Services P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974 or to Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23974.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.