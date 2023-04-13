Flossie Vaughan Harris Published 9:55 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Flossie Vaughan Harris, 95 of Green Bay, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on April 10.

Flossie was born on Jan. 11, 1928, in the house that she passed away in. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Lois and Wycliff Vaughan; her husband, Hal Harris and grandson, Stacy Thompson.

Flossie is survived by her children, Peggy T. Crenshaw, John Thompson (Wanda) and Garland Thompson; grandchildren, Debra Berryman (Bart), Charles Shorter (Jennifer), Brian Crenshaw (Elisha), Kristen Crenshaw (Joaquin “Taco”) and Shawn Thompson; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Alyssa Berryman, Oliva and Cullen Shorter, Brittany, MacKenzie, Brianna Crenshaw, Kira Crenshaw, Nathan Tucker, and Stacy Thompson; great-great-grandchild J’ream Coleman; many nieces and nephews; three step-children and seven step-grandchildren; a very special niece Judy Perkins and very special friends Janet, Brandon and Avery Cliborne and Blakely Senger.

Flossie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who was called “Nanny” by all.

Flossie was known and loved by many and all who knew her. She never met a stranger, just a friend she hadn’t met yet.

Flossie will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

A very special thank you to all of the Hospice Nurses who were there for her and her family.

A memorial service will be announced later to be held at her home.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to James River Home Health and Hospice, 1012-1 West Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901.

Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main St., Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.