Eva Mae Burchett Shipe Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Eva Mae Burchett Shipe, 93 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord on May 4. She was the daughter of the late Euna Wilder Burchett and Tee Campbell Burchett; wife of the late Harry Franklin Shipe; sister of the late Edward C. Burchett, Howard R. Burchett and Clarence H. Burchett and aunt of the late Lydia Leistra.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Lee Overby (Tony) of Dundas; nieces, Becky Darnell (Chris) of Kingsport, Tennessee, Amy Brunty (Pat) of Abingdon and Leslie Leistra of Victoria; nephew, Michael Leistra of Texas; nephew-in-law, Don Yeatts of Crewe; several great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins, Willie and Phyllis Munsey of Jonesville.

Eva enjoyed collecting baby dolls and jewelry and reading novels, especially about history. She never missed an auction or yard sale that was close by.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at the Dundas Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Dundas Baptist Church, P.O. Box 125, Dundas, Virginia 23938.