Doris Marie Johnson Fowlkes Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Doris Marie Johnson Fowlkes, 69 of Victoria, departed this life on Friday, June 23. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Gracie Johnson Sr.; her brothers, James Wilson, Wesley Johnson Sr. and Frank Johnson and her sister, Betty Mae Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Marvin Fowlkes Sr.; her devoted son, Marvin Jr.; one devoted sister, Patricia Crute; three brothers, Harvey C. Johnson Jr. (Arletha), Wilbur L. Johnson (Jean) and Wayne L. Johnson Sr. (Thandi); one maternal aunt, Bertha Payne of Baltimore, Maryland; sister in laws, Clara Wilson, Arlene Johnson, Rachel Johnson and Berniece Crawley; one brother in law, Richard Fowlkes (Rosa); dedicated niece, Knekesha Rochelle Crute; a devoted great niece, Melia and a host of nieces and nephews. Doris also leaves a very close friend, Eileen Jefferson, to cherish her memory.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 30, at People’s Community Center, 1021 Tidewater Avenue, Victoria, Rev. James L. Green officiated. Burial followed at Mt Moriah Baptist Church.

Arrangements were by S P Jones and Son Funeral Home of Kenbridge.