Doris Marie Johnson Fowlkes

Doris Marie Johnson FowlkesDoris Marie Johnson Fowlkes, 69 of Victoria, departed this life on Friday, June 23. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Gracie Johnson Sr.; her brothers, James Wilson, Wesley Johnson Sr. and Frank Johnson and her sister, Betty Mae Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Marvin Fowlkes Sr.; her devoted son, Marvin Jr.; one devoted sister, Patricia Crute; three brothers, Harvey C. Johnson Jr. (Arletha), Wilbur L. Johnson (Jean) and Wayne L. Johnson Sr. (Thandi); one maternal aunt, Bertha Payne of Baltimore, Maryland; sister in laws, Clara Wilson, Arlene Johnson, Rachel Johnson and Berniece Crawley; one brother in law, Richard Fowlkes (Rosa); dedicated niece, Knekesha Rochelle Crute; a devoted great niece, Melia and a host of nieces and nephews. Doris also leaves a very close friend, Eileen Jefferson, to cherish her memory.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 30, at People’s Community Center, 1021 Tidewater Avenue, Victoria, Rev. James L. Green officiated. Burial followed at Mt Moriah Baptist Church.

Arrangements were by S P Jones and Son Funeral Home of Kenbridge.

