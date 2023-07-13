Robert Lester Batts Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Robert Lester Batts was born Dec. 22, 1952 to Bernice Batts and was raised by his loving grandparents, Roosevelt and Olivia Batts.

At an early age he was baptized and joined First Baptist church Victoria.

He was educated in the public schools of Lunenburg County.

He loved watching sports and playing Basketball.

For many years Robert was employed with the Lunenburg County Public School System and he also worked at Southside Furniture Store in Victoria.

Robert departed this life on June 21, at VCU Medical Center Richmond. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Thomas and brother, Clyde Thomas Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: siblings, Cynthia Barksdale (Thomas) of Victoria, Sharon Wright (Terry) of Henderson, North Carolina, Debra Cradle of Blackstone, Clayton Thomas of Tacoma, Washington, Jeffery Thomas of Clark, Indiana, Mark Thomas (Viace) of Tacoma, Washington; one uncle, Russell Batts of South Hill; devoted members of his family; two aunts, Iris Edmonds (Walter Sr.) and Corine Watson; Walter Edmonds Jr.; many nieces, nephews, other cousins and one special friend, Nathan Hawthorne of Richmond and Melvin Williams of Blackstone.

Funeral service was held on Friday, June 30, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Victoria, Rev. Sandra Jones, Eulogist.

Thomas Funeral Home served the family.