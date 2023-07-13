Robert Nixon Published 9:05 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Robert Nixon, 80 of Kenbridge, sadly passed away in his home on June 21, with his wife, Mary, by his side. Robert was born in Ohio to his hard-working and loving parents William and Virginia Nixon on Dec. 24, 1942. Robert was one of 12 children born to William and Virginia.

Robert later moved to New York City where he proceeded to have three children of his own: Robert, William and Tara-Skye. Robert was an amazing father and loved riding on his motorcycle. Robert married the light of his life, Mary Alice, and gained another daughter, Keisha. Robert and Mary later moved to Virginia, where he continued his journey of faith and became a Deacon.

Robert’s loyalty, generosity and love were never questionable. He was a man of his faith and loved a good trip to NYC or Arizona to see his grandkids. Robert never backed down from a challenge. If he fell seven times, you knew he would still get back up. He was a fighter.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rose; his parents, William and Virginia Nixon; his brothers, Michael, William, Anthony and Ernest; his sisters, Juanita and Sandra and his grandson, Pasquale.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; four children, Robert (Nidya), William (Yasmina), Tara- Skye (Pasquale) and Keisha (Ricki); his brother, Harold; three sisters, Rosie, Ilene and Carol Lee; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; mother in-law, Mary Holmes; his brother-in-laws, William (Sandra), Kenneth (Alicia), Lonnie (Lois), Wesley (Evelyn), Ricky (Sharon) and James (Juanita) and other relatives and many friends.

Memorial service was held on Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m., at Starlight Baptist Church, Kenbridge, Rev. Ray Smith, Pastor.

S.P. Jones & Son, Kenbridge, was in charge of arrangements.