Anna B. Hazelwood Published 5:47 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Anna B. Hazelwood was born in Lunenburg County on Nov. 22, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Tom Bell and Alice Tisdale.

She received her education in the Lunenburg County Public School District.

At an early age, she joined the New Grove Baptist Church, where she served as Financial Secretary (35 years); Usher board, amongst other committees. She remained a faithful member from afar. Anna fellowshipped with Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Pottstown, Pennsylvania for over 15 years until her death.

On April 3, 1943 she was joined in holy matrimony to George G. Hazelwood. To this union there were five children: Gladies, Calvin, Roy, Chester and Linda.

She departed this life on Wednesday, July 19, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, with family by her side.

Preceded her in death, her husband, George G. Hazelwood; two sons, Calvin T. Hazelwood, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Roy A. Hazelwood of Richmond; grandsons, Brian and Kyle Pendleton of Norristown, Pennsylvania; sisters, Lucy, Katherine, Alice and Martha and brothers, William and John.

She leaves to mourn: one son, Chester W. Hazelwood of Richmond; two daughters, Gladies E. Pendleton and Linda D. Hazelwood, of Norristown, Pennsylvania; one adopted daughter, Christine Jenkins, of Baltimore, Maryland; a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren; two daughters in laws, Delois and Jane Hazelwood of Richmond; sister-in law, Esther Bell, of Kenbridge, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Whenever Anna saw you, she had kind words to say, which would always make your day. Anna grew many flowers over the years and said “Give me my flowers while I’m living.” Her favorite scripture was “Wisdom is the principal thing therefore get wisdom and with all thy getting, get understanding”. Proverbs 4-7

Service was held at New Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, July 29, at noon, with burial in the church cemetery

S.P. Jones and Sons, Kenbridge, in charge of the arrangement.