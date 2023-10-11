Church and Community Events Calendar: week of Oct. 11, 2023 Published 9:55 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

OCTOBER 14

FUNDRAISER DANCE — Mitchell’s Restaurant, located at 403 N. Main St. in Blackstone, will hold a fundraiser dance for the Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club on Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Dinner is included in the price and the event runs from 7 p.m. to noon.

OCTOBER 15

FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE — The Kenbridge Fire Department will hold an open house in observation of Fire Prevention Week on Sunday, Oct. 15. The event will run from noon until 3 p.m., with free hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks and cold drinks for everyone attending. There will also be rides offered on the fire trucks and gifts for the kids, as well as handouts on fire prevention and safety for the adults. The event will be at the fire station in Kenbridge.

CHOIR ANNIVERSARY — The Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Senior Choir will celebrate its anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 15, beginning at 3 p.m. Rev. Beverly Holmes will be the guest preacher.

OCTOBER 20

HISTORICAL SOCIETY CONTEST — Submit your entry for the photo contest sponsored by the Lunenburg County Historical Society to either of Lunenburg’s public libraries by Friday, Oct. 20. Complete rules are available online on Facebook at Lunenburg County (VA) Historical Society. Or contact Ripberger Public Library (434-676- 3456) or Victoria Public Library (434-696-3416) for information.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — The Central High Chargers will play host to Cumberland on Friday, Oct. 20. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the field is located at 131 K-V Road in Victoria.

OCTOBER 31

BOO THE FLU VACCINATION CLINIC — The Piedmont Health District will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Lunenburg Senior Center. The Center is located at 1121 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Piedmont Senior Resources will provide transportation to the site and residents can call (434)-767- 5588 to schedule a ride. Residents will need to bring their insurance card, Medicare Part B and/or Medicaid cards. The clinic will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call Jameka Elliott at 434-767-5588 ext.1200 for further information.

NOVEMBER 4

ADOPT A ROAD CLEANUP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will venture out onto Double Bridges Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area by collecting debris. Bring something to share if you want, for the potluck happening afterward.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, holds worship services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Service starts at 11 a.m. and masks are optional.

CHURCH SERVICES — Victoria Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 1419 8th Street in Victoria, will hold worship services each Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715-8592. The ID number is 825-3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.